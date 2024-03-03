Lisk Trading Up 15.9% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002512 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $223.07 million and approximately $36.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001330 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001591 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001436 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

