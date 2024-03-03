Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $6.46 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.46 million and $12.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,971,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,959,778.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00744396 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $93.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

