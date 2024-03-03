Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $6.46 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.46 million and $12.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,971,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,959,778.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00744396 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $93.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
