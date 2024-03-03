Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,025 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1,798.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

