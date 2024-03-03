Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $172.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

