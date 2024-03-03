Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 833.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.20. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

