Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. Insiders own 1.16% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

MIDD stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

