Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $225.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $226.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

