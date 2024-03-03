Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIN. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

