Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.60.

LUG opened at C$16.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$13.24 and a 1 year high of C$19.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

