Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

M has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Macy’s Stock Up 3.3 %

M stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 2.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 178.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

