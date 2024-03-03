Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 502,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYNZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 169,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mainz Biomed has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYNZ. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Mainz Biomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Mainz Biomed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mainz Biomed during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

