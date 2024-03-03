Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Issues Earnings Results

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.30 million, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Transactions at Mammoth Energy Services

In other news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,986.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,550. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 178.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

