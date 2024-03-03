Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

