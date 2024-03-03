MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. MannKind has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

