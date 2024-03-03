Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Markel Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Markel Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,493.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,442.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,445.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

