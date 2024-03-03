Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 8.9% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,374. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

