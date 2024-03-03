Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOOR. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Shares of DOOR opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

