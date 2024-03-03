MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.690-2.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion. MasTec also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$2.69 EPS.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 3,192,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.