Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance
MNHFF stock remained flat at $131.75 during trading on Friday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 12-month low of $125.15 and a 12-month high of $131.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.05.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile
