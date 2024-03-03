MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22), reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

MEG Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$29.34 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.79 and a 12-month high of C$30.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. CIBC lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.14.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

