Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) vs. Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mereo BioPharma Group and Protagonist Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Protagonist Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group $7.13 million 69.61 -$42.30 million N/A N/A Protagonist Therapeutics $60.00 million 31.23 -$127.39 million ($1.49) -21.58

Profitability

Mereo BioPharma Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protagonist Therapeutics.

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -27.49% -25.30%

Risk and Volatility

Mereo BioPharma Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mereo BioPharma Group and Protagonist Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mereo BioPharma Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Mereo BioPharma Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mereo BioPharma Group is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors. The company is also developing Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of the late line ovarian cancer; Acumapimod (BCT-197), a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Leflutrozole (BGS-649), an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism which is in Phase 2 trials. In addition, it develops rare disease product candidates, including Setrusumab (BPS-804), a novel antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; and Alvelestat (MPH-966), an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency. The company has a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate anti-TIGIT therapeutic antibody candidate, etigilimab; and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize setrusumab. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

