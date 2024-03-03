Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,314,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,085 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Meta Platforms worth $2,496,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,486 shares of company stock worth $475,443,739 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $12.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.30. 15,884,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,826,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $504.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

