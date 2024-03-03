Michael J. Pacyna, Jr. Sells 370 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. Pacyna, Jr. sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $18,303.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,512.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

FDBC stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $279.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

