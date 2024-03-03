Mizuho Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $185.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $188.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

