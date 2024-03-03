Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Lessened by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,844 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

