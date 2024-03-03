MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,567,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $436.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.31 and a 200-day moving average of $389.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

