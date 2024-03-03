Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Decreased by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,673 shares of company stock worth $103,189,384. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $23.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $743.75. 634,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $651.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

