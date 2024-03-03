Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08, reports. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,780 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.