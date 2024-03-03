Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08, reports. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $45.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,780 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
