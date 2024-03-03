Moonbeam Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.47 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $417.66 million and $21.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00068502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001496 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,108,371,612 coins and its circulating supply is 837,654,560 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.