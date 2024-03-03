Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $328.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $335.56 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

