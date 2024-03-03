MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Boosted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 745.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.48. 260,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,322. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $564.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.17.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

