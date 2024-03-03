Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 243.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

