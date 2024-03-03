Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.03

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.03 and traded as high as C$15.00. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.93, with a volume of 87,362 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.61.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.