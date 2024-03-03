Murray International (LON:MYI) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.30 Per Share

Murray International (LON:MYIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MYI opened at GBX 247 ($3.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.49. Murray International has a 52 week low of GBX 218.50 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 275.84 ($3.50). The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,372.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

