Mutual Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDY opened at $425.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.