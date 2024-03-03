Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

