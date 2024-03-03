Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.