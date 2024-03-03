Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 9,837 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.53 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.