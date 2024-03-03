Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $37.96 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.