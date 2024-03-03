My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $274,483.42 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004781 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.