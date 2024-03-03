Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 4th

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

MYE stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

