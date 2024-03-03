NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NH stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.