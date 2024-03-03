Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,702 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $231.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.94. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.