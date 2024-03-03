Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

