Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.23% of Papa John’s International worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 93.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 165.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 58.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

