Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.01

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $17.47. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 38,162 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGS

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $214.09 million, a PE ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.