Navcoin Price Tops $0.0467 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,819.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00143890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019072 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

