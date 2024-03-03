NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Releases Earnings Results

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92), reports. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VYX shares. Stephens reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

