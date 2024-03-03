NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 16.1% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $418.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00006921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00068559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00019231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.25866815 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 361 active market(s) with $398,816,486.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.