Needham & Company LLC Increases Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $315.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.90.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AXON opened at $314.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $318.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,281 shares of company stock worth $10,811,720. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.